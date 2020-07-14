Lomas de Banao, the Perfect Choice for Nature Tourism

Landscapes are one of the major attractions of the region. (Photo: Lauris Henriquez).

The major nature tourism destination of Sancti Spiritus is already open to the public. Reservations can be made in person or by telephone

Lomas de banao (Banao Hills) Ecological Reserve, the main nature tourism destination of the municipality of Sancti Spiritus, in central Cuba, has been already open with the corresponding post-pandemic limitations.

According to Dania Brito, vice-director of tourism in that facility, reservations are possible since last June 29th. People can book in person or in the number 41-399205. At the moment, reservations are only available for the Jarico Ecolodge since La Sabina and Naranjal are still closed, she added.

This ecological reserve belongs to Sancti Spiritus Flora and Fauna Company, whose corporate purpose is to offer services of protection, conservation and development of flora and fauna, in addition to the encouragement of nature tourism.

Rides, hiking and jeep safari are the main tourist products offered by this company which is working hard to expand accommodation capacities in northern Yaguajay and also in Lomas de Banao.