In photos the Monuments to José Martí You Must Visit in Cuba

José Martí Birthplace Museum, declared a National Monument, is the oldest museum in Havana. (Photo: Julio Larramendi / Cubadebate).

Seven years ago, Cuban photographer Julio Larramendi decided to honor the 160th anniversary of the birth of José Martí and the 60th of the Assault on the Moncada and Céspedes barracks with the unique photographic exhibition “From Martí to Fidel, from Dos Ríos to Moncada, Until Victory Always”.

Marti Monument in Havana’s Central Park, a symbol of the recognition of intellectuals from all over Cuba to his imperishable work and absolute consecration to the highest ideals of justice “with all and for the good of all”. (Photo: Julio Larramendi / Cubadebate).

Revolution Square José Martí, at the beginning of the 1940s, an international competition was convened to build a monument to the Apostle in Havana. (Photo: Julio Larramendi / Cubadebate).

Italian sculptor Salvatore Buemi was in charge of building this the sculpture complex inaugurated on February 24, 1909, in a solemn ceremony held in the then second Plaza de Armas in Matanzas. (Photo: Julio Larramendi / Cubadebate).

In Matanzas, this statue made of bronze and placed on a pedestal built out of granite from Ravenna (Lombardy), reveals the figure of Jose Marti standing and holding a roll of paper with his right hand which reads “Cuba Libre”. (Photo: Julio Larramendi / Cubadebate).

José Martí Park, located in the historic center of Cienfuegos, declared by UNESCO as Cultural Heritage of Humanity in 2005, is one of the greatest symbols of culture and identity of that province best known as the Pearl of the South. (Photo: Julio Larramendi / Cubadebate).

With infinite love, the people of Cuba arranged for the remains of the National Hero José Martí to rest in a sober and solemn mausoleum, with its eternal flame, in Santiago de Cuba. (Photo: Julio Larramendi / Cubadebate).

Cuba’s National Hero Jose Martí fell in an unequal combat against Spanish troops on May 19th, 1895 in Dos Ríos, municipality of Jiguaní, eastern Cuban province of Granma. (Photo: Julio Larramendi / Cubadebate).