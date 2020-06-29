World Mobilizes against Brazilian President Jair Bolsonaro

A thousand crosses in front of Congress remind Bolsonaro of the victims of COVID-19. (Photo taken from @erichwolff).

Brazilians residing abroad called Sunday on people to protest both in the streets and virtually in 60 cities and 23 countries against Brazil’s Jair Bolsonaro for his handling of the coronavirus pandemic, his “fascism,” and to defend democracy.

The event called #StopBolsonaroMundial (World Stop Bolsonaro) featured demonstrations in cities such as Munich, Berlin, and Frankfurt (Germany), Barcelona and Madrid (Spain), Paris (France), Rome (Italy), Zurich and Geneva ( Switzerland) and Dublin (Ireland).

In Brazil, 13 cities including Rio de Janeiro, Sao Paulo, Brasilia, Belem, Porto Alegre and Campinas confirmed their participation.

“This Sunday, the entire world will demonstrate against fascism in Brazil and the psychopathic President Jair Bolsonaro. It is the world #StopBolsonaro day,” the Central Workers’ Union secretary of international relations, Antonio Lisboa, said in a video released on social media to promote the event.

“I count on all to demonstrate so that we can overthrow this fascist government and guarantee the democracy of our country,” he added.

The organizers say the alarming numbers of coronavirus cases in the South American giant will be denounced, along with the “underreporting, the situation of hospitals with excess capacity, the victims of medical care, the more than 57,000 lost lives, the more than 1,3 million confirmed cases, while the government is not taking serious action.”

The “fight against fascism, neoliberalism, racism, machismo, LGBTphobia, the genocide of indigenous people, and the destruction of the environment” is also called for.

Organizers recall that since Bolsonaro assumed power last year, the deforestation, the murder of Indigenous people, blacks, women, homosexuals, and popular leaders; the systematic attack on culture, education, the increase in job insecurity, and the stagnation of the economy, all soared.

Brazil has the second-highest number of confirmed cases of the new coronavirus with more than 1,300,000 infected and at least 57,000 deaths, according to government figures.