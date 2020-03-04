Huge Damage after Tornadoes in Tennessee

The city’s authorities urged the population to remain at home while assessing the damage. (Photo: Reuters).

The Tennessee Emergency Management Agency (TEMA) reported that tornadoes swept through this southern state on Tuesday and left 25 people dead, 150 injured citizens, and severely damaged homes and buildings.

Republican Governor Bill Lee declared a state of emergency to address the situation in his state, especially in Nashville where 40 buildings are destroyed and in Putnam County, where 16 dead were registered.

More than 73,000 homes and buildings have run out of energy in Davidson, Wilson, Putnam, and Jackson counties, due to storms and tornadoes, which have also caused damage to roads, bridges, and electric poles.

Nashville was one of the most affected areas. The city’s authorities urged the population to remain at home while assessing the damage, while “non-essential” public buildings and schools will remain closed.​​​​​​​​​​​​​​

While Nashville International Airport is still operational, John C. Tune Airport in West Nashville suffered significant damage, including several broken hangars.

Nashville Mayor John Cooper described damages in his city as “significant” and noted that the injured have been taken to hospitals.

AccuWeather meteorologists highlighted that the 2020 tornado season had an unusually fast start as 141 tornadoes have been reported so far.​​​​​

This figure exceeds twice the average of 68 tornadoes recorded during the first two months of each year between 1991 and 2015.​​​