Hotels and Camping Sites Reopen in Sancti Spiritus

Villa San José del Lago, in the municipality of Yaguajay, northern Sancti Spiritus.

(Photo: Vicente Brito / Escambray).

Los Laureles, Rancho Hatuey and San José del Lago motels, from the Islazul hotel group in Sancti Spiritus, have already started their summer season after reopening services during the first post COVID-19 recovery phase.

In line with the tourism sector strategy for the post-pandemic stage, these facilities will operate with up to 60 percent of their guest capacity, said Yadier Frías Mesa, Islazul’s general director in this central Cuban province.

Tourists’ health protection is a priority given the new epidemiological scenario, that is why every reopened hotel is issued a health certificate and is provided with a medical post. On the other hand, workers have been trained on the new protocols of the Ministry of Tourism for the post-pandemic stage.

According to Reiner Rendón Fernández, delegate of the Ministry of Tourism in Sancti Spíritus, Memories Trinidad del Mar and Las Cuevas hotels also reopened, while tourists can book for the Village Costasur since July 1.

The camping sites in the municipalities of Fomento (La Hormiga), Jatibonico (Poza Azul), Cabaiguán (Arroyo Lajas) and Yaguajay (La Hormiga) also restarted services, while the ones in Trinidad (Manacal) and Sancti Spiritus (Planta Cantú) will do so in July