Eusebio Leal passed at the age of 77. (Photo taken from Radio Rebelde).

Cubans have learned with sadness of the passing Friday morning, of Eusebio Leal Spengler, the Historian of Havana City. News outlets like Granma newspaper, Rebelde Radio, and Cubadebate broke the news. He was 77.

Details of his funerals, Granma reported will be announced shortly.