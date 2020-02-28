Habano Festival Closes in Havana with Announcement of Prizes

As part of the festival program visitors were invited to visit different tobacco-related facilities. (Photo: Omara García Mederos / ACN).

The 22nd Habano Festival is winding up Friday in Havana with the awarding of prizes to those who promote the quality and sale of these Premium cigars.

In three categories (production, business, and communication), the Habano Awards are scheduled to be presented Friday evening at the Pabexpo fairgrounds, with the presence of more than a thousand people from 70 countries.

This is a ceremony that experts describe as the Oscars of the tobacco industry.

The closing ceremony will feature the Romeo y Julieta brand, which is celebrating its 145th anniversary.

The evening will also feature an auction of artistically decorated humidors for the best cigars of the moment. As it is customary for the event, the proceeds of the auction will be dedicated to the Cuban health system.



