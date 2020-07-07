Fifteen New COVID-19 Cases in Cuba, Cero Deaths

Cuba president has called for the reinforcement of measures in Havana. (Photo: Roberto Suárez / Juventud Rebelde).

The National Director of Epidemiology of the Cuban Ministry of Public Health, Dr. Francisco Duran, reported that there were 15 new cases detected of COVID-19, for a total of 2,395 positive cases across the island.

During his daily press briefing held Tuesday morning, Dr. Duran said that over the past 24 hours —until 12 midnight Monday night— fortunately, no patients died from the coronavirus. This is the tenth consecutive day that there have been no deaths from COVID-19. A total of 86 patients have died in Cuba over the past several months.

To date, 2,240 patients have recovered —with six patients released from hospitalization during the day on Monday.