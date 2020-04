U.S.A.-Canada border. (Photo taken from RHC).

U.S. President Donald Trump says he is shutting down all immigration to the U.S. by executive order. It is his most drastic move yet to cut entry of foreigners into the country.

He announced the move on Twitter last night but did not offer specifics on the legal basis for the decision.

In the United States, deaths from the coronavirus have topped 42,000, and confirmed cases are approaching 800,000. Worldwide, total confirmed cases are closing in on 2.5 million, with 171,000 recorded deaths.