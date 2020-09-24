Does the Colonial Art Museum of Sancti Spiritus Really Have 100 Doors?

This was the first two-story house to be built in Sancti Spiritus. (Photo: A. del Valle).

For years, this museum founded on October 10th, 1967, has been also known as the One Hundred Door Palace

The Colonial Art Museum of Sancti Spiritus, in central Cuba, is one of the city’s most prominent landmarks. This house, located near the Iglesia Mayor, was built in the XVIII century and owned by the wealthy Valle Iznaga family. It was the first two-story building to exist in the village.

The museum was founded on October 10th, 1967 thus being considered the first facility of its kind created by the Cuban Revolution. More than 70% of the museum’s valuable collection belonged to the owners of the house.

Although it has been known as the Palace of the Hundred Doors, it actually has a larger number after having undergone several modifications in this regard, mainly due to ventilation needs.

(With information and photos from The Village of the Holy Spirit and VisionEs)