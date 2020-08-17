Díaz-Canel Welcomed Health Workers Coming from Togo and Kuwait

The members of the Henry Reeve Brigade met with the president, the prime minister and the minister of health. (Photo: @PresidenciaCuba).

Cuban president Miguel Diaz-Canel met on Monday morning with members of the Henry Reeve brigades that fought against COVID-19 in Togo and Kuwait, after completing the required quarantine period.

After three months of intense work at the Lome Commune Regional Hospital Center and other locations in the Togolese Republic, the Cuban Henry Reeve medical brigade completed its work in the African nation.

At the end of the mission, the Togolese doctors expressed their gratitude to their colleagues for their solidarity and stressed their deep admiration for the Cuban government and people.

On the other hand, in Kuwait, 152 collaborators worked in the fight against COVID-19, including 110 women and 42 men.

During their stay in that country, they treated 758 confirmed cases, performed 162 164 nursing procedures and saved 189 lives.