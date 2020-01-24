Díaz-Canel Tours Economic Centers during Government Visit to Sancti Spiritus

La Estancia produces juices and nectars out of tomatoes and fruits. (Photo: Presidencia Cuba).

The second government visit to Sancti Spiritus headed by Cuban President Miguel Diaz-Canel, was started Thursday, January 23rd, in important economic centers of that central Cuban territory.

Accompanied by Deivy Pérez Martín, first secretary of the Provincial Committee of the Party, and Teresita Romero Rodríguez, recently elected as governor of Sancti Spíritus, as well as by other members of his government team, the president began his tour in Uruguay Sugar Mill, local municipality of Jatibonico, a paradigm of sugar production in Cuba.

The Cuban president evaluated the progress of the sugar harvest in the territory, with particular emphasis on the quality of maintenance, the training of the workforce, the situation of the two local sugar plants, the planting of cane and the production of derivatives, according to the Presidency of Cuba Twitter account. Díaz-Canel also exchanged ideas with the management board and workers of the Uruguay sugar plant and which started the harvest in mid-December.

The president then visited Siguaney Cement Factory, in the municipality of Taguasco, once a key industry in the investment processes in the center of the country. After two and a half inactive years, the factory resumed productions at the end of 2019. According to Gonzalo Reina Aguilar, general director of the entity, the cement produced in that plant is mostly destined to the housing and social programs of the provinces of Sancti Spíritus and Ciego de Ávila.

From the cement factory, Díaz-Canel moved to Managuaco Livestock Company, municipality of Sancti Spiritus. According to the president himself, this company is an example of integration of science and production. This entity owns over 20 000 head of cattle and intends to deliver more than 4 million liters of milk this year. In addition, this farm also produces vegetables, grains, fruits and is currently encouraging the production of charcoal.

In the afternoon, Díaz-Canel visited the Food and Beverages No. 3 enterprise, belonging to La Estancia Mercantile Society and the Industrial Military Company (EMI) Francisco Aguiar Rodríguez, both in the municipality of Sancti Spiritus. The first produces juices and nectars out of tomatoes and fruits, as well as dairy products and other beverages, which are packaged aseptically in tetrapacks. The second is currently producing urban and rural buses, tricycles, as well as biodigestors and furniture, among other activities.

Later on the cuban president visited the Center for Genetic Engineering and Biotechnology (CIGB), Jose Martí University, Yayabo Sport Center, the new bus station and the Museum of Colonial Art. He also took a tour of the historic center of the city where he greeted and talk to the people.

In the context of this government visit, Vice President Salvador Valdés Mesa, Prime Minister Manuel Marrero Cruz and several members of the Council of Ministers went with their respective work teams to several municipalities.