Diaz-Canel in Second Government Visit to Western Mayabeque

Díaz-Canel talks to residents of Tapaste, a town of Mayabeque. (Photo: @PresidenciaCuba).

A year after the first government visit to Mayabeque, President Miguel Díaz-Canel Bermúdez and his government team returned to this young province this Thursday.

The government visit began at the Santa Cruz del Norte breeding center for dark-brown pigs, a vital production sector for the territory and the country. The center is dedicated to the development of small livestock with local genetics. It will provide the breeding base for three other facilities.

The Presidency reported on Twitter that Diaz-Canel also visited the LEFERSA Rum, Soft Drink, and Yeast Production complex to examine the investment process of the three plants and their development prospects.

In February 2019, the territory received the government team, which, together with the Cuban President, toured centers of economic and social interest as part of a working system where collective management prevails.

The main purpose of this visit is to continue connecting the national government with the local management in the territories and to hold dialogues with party and government authorities and the population.