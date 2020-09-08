Cubans Remembers US Reverend Lucius Walker

Reverend Walker was the main promoter of the Pastors for Peace project, which is now continued by his daughter, Gail Walker

Cuban News Agency

8 September, 2020

lucius walker and fidel castro
Reverend Lucius Walker maintained a close friendship with the leader of the Cuban Revolution, Fidel Castro. (Photo taken from http://www.radiorebelde.cu).

American Reverend Lucius Walker (1930-2010), founder of the Pastors for Peace movement, has a special place in all Cuban hearts, assured Ana Silvia Rodriguez, Cuba’s ambassador to the United Nations (UN).

Cuba’s alternate permanent representative to UN recalled on Twitter the religious leader, 10 years after his death.

‘Thank you dear friend for all your support and courage,’ said the Cuban diplomat.

Reverend Walker was the main promoter of the Pastors for Peace project, which is now continued by his daughter, Gail Walker.

In addition to bringing solidarity aid, those caravans that traveled to Cuba regardless of the US restrictions, emerged with the purpose of facing the US economic, commercial and financial blockade against the island.

Walker, whose ashes rest in Havana fulfilling his last will, aroused the affection of Cubans for his permanent solidarity and the defense of their right to self-determination.

Tags:

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

    Founded on January 4, 1979  |  Copyright ©2020   |   ISSN 9664-1277