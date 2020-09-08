Cubans Remembers US Reverend Lucius Walker

Reverend Lucius Walker maintained a close friendship with the leader of the Cuban Revolution, Fidel Castro. (Photo taken from http://www.radiorebelde.cu).

American Reverend Lucius Walker (1930-2010), founder of the Pastors for Peace movement, has a special place in all Cuban hearts, assured Ana Silvia Rodriguez, Cuba’s ambassador to the United Nations (UN).



Cuba’s alternate permanent representative to UN recalled on Twitter the religious leader, 10 years after his death.



‘Thank you dear friend for all your support and courage,’ said the Cuban diplomat.

Thanks dearest friend for all your support and courage. You have a special place in all Cuban hearts. pic.twitter.com/mxbVgc2Eag @GailWalker_IFCO https://t.co/cQjGySl2eM — Ana Silvia Rodriguez Abascal (@DPRCubaOnu) September 7, 2020

Reverend Walker was the main promoter of the Pastors for Peace project, which is now continued by his daughter, Gail Walker.



In addition to bringing solidarity aid, those caravans that traveled to Cuba regardless of the US restrictions, emerged with the purpose of facing the US economic, commercial and financial blockade against the island.



Walker, whose ashes rest in Havana fulfilling his last will, aroused the affection of Cubans for his permanent solidarity and the defense of their right to self-determination.