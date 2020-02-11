Cuban VP received his Ugandan counterpart

The vice president of the Republic of Cuba, Salvador Valdes Mesa, received the vice president of the Republic of Uganda, H.E. Mr. Edward Kiwanuka Ssekandi.

The vice president of the Republic of Cuba, Salvador Valdes Mesa, received this Monday the vice president of the Republic of Uganda, H.E. Mr. Edward Kiwanuka Ssekandi, who is making an official visit to the country.

During the cordial meeting, the two leaders discussed the good state of bilateral relations and ratified their mutual will to strengthen them, in particular cooperation in health and education. They also discussed issues of interest on the international agenda.

The distinguished visitor was accompanied by the ministers of state for education, foreign affairs, minerals, trade and veterans’ affairs, John C. Muyingo, Henry Okello Oryem, Sarah Opendi Achieng, Michael Kafabusa Werikhe and Christopher Kibanzanga Mbalibula, respectively.

Ydael Jesus Perez Brito, first deputy minister of agriculture, Anayansi Rodriguez Camejo, deputy foreign minister, Marcia Cobas Ruiz, deputy minister of health, Miriam Alpizar Santana, deputy minister of higher education, Inalvis Bonachea Gonzalez, deputy minister a.i. of foreign trade and Gisela Garcia Rivera, director of sub-Saharan Africa, were present on the Cuban side.