Cuban Biopharmaceuticals Present in Mexican Fair

Cuban biopharmaceuticals are exported to over 40 countries.

Interferon alpha 2B, a Cuban drug used in China for coronavirus treatment, will be exhibited at the Cuba exhibition in Mexico, to be held in this country from next March 4-6.

The product is among the latest innovations the Cuban biopharmaceutical industry will introduce at this exhibition, with the aim of promoting its scientific advances and attracting investment.

Miriam Martinez, director of Fairs and Exhibitions of the Cuban Chamber of Commerce, stressed the importance of participating in this event to exchange experiences and to present Cuban products unique in the world market.

Apart from interferon, there are other drugs to treat diabetes and prevent amputations, as well as medicines to treat lung and prostate cancer, among others, she added.

Interferon is one of the 30 drugs chosen by the Chinese National Health

Commission to fight the respiratory condition and has contributed to effectively cure more than 1,500 patients with Covid-19.

Cuba will not only attend the exhibition with the medical industry, but lso with that of rum, tobacco, coffee, and even the agricultural, tourism and energy sectors.