Cuban President Miguel Diaz-Canel Blasts U.S. Policies at UN

Cuban President Miguel Díaz-Canel rejected on Tuesday the policies promoted by U.S. President Donald Trump, which erode multilateralism and the aspirations of many peoples for peace and security.

The longed-for humanity’s right to live in peace and security, with justice and freedom, the basis of the union of nations, is constantly threatened, he stated in a video message to the plenary of the UN General Assembly.

More than 1.9 trillion dollars are now being squandered in the senseless arms race promoted by the aggressive and warmongering imperialism policies, whose maximum exponent is the current U.S. government, responsible for 38 percent of global military spending.

We are talking about a markedly aggressive and morally corrupt regime, the Cuban President added, that despises and attacks multilateralism and employs financial blackmail in its relationship with the United Nations system’s agencies.

With unprecedented arrogance, the Cuban President added, the United States is withdrawing from the World Health Organization, UNESCO, and the Human Rights Council.

“Paradoxically, the very country where the headquarters of the United Nations is located is also walking away from fundamental international treaties, such as the Paris Agreement on climate change,” Diaz-Canel stressed.

Likewise, it puts an end to its commitment to international instruments of control in the field of disarmament, militarizes cyberspace, multiplies coercion and unilateral sanctions against those who do not comply with its designs, and sponsors the overthrow by force of sovereign governments through unconventional methods of war.

During his remarks, the Cuban President urged for the revitalization of the United Nations and reiterated the island’s commitment to the organization’s works.

Likewise, he reiterated the Cuban people’s willingness to continue providing its humble resources in the fight against the COVID-19 pandemic.

“Doctors and not bombs! That was the pronouncement uttered one day by the Cuban Revolution’s historical leader and chief sponsor of scientific development in Cuba, Commander in Chief Fidel Castro Ruz. That is our motto. Saving lives and sharing what we are and what we have, no matter what sacrifice it demands, this is what we’re offering to the world as we address the United Nations. All we are seeking in return is a United Nations attuned to the gravity of the present moment.

” Let us strive together to promote peace, solidarity, and development,” concluded Miguel Diaz-Canel.