Cuban President Heads Government Visit to Sancti Spíritus (+photos)

In Uruguay Sugar Mill the Cuban President reviews the progress of the sugar harvest in the territory. (Photo: Dayamis Sotolongo / Escambray).

In order to evaluate the progress of socioeconomic programs prioritized by the top leadership of the country, the President of the Republic Miguel Díaz-Canel Bermúdez heads a government visit to Sancti Spíritus, the second one he carries out with the same purpose to this central Cuban territory.

Accompanied by Deivy Pérez Martín, first secretary of the Provincial Committee of the Party, and Teresita Romero Rodríguez, recently elected as governor of Sancti Spíritus, as well as by other members of his government team, the president began his tour in Uruguay Sugar Mill, local municipality of Jatibonico, a paradigm of sugar production in Cuba.

The Cuban president is updtaed on the progress of the sugar harvest. (Photo: Alina Perera).

From the previous government visit to the province, which took place in mid-January 2019, several recommendations were left —most of them already solved—, although 13 of them are on their way to being solved and one is reported unfulfilled, according to Radio Rebelde website.

The visit of the Cuban president to this territory is an expression of a work system where collective management and direct contact of Cuban government authorities with the people prevail.

Upon arrival in the sugar plant, Díaz-Canel was welcomed by Commander of the Revolution Ramiro Valdés. (Photo: Demetrio Villaurrutia).

On this occasion Díaz-Canel is accompanied by Vice President Salvador Valdés Mesa, Prime Minister Manuel Marrero Cruz and several members of the Council of Ministers