Cuban Opera Artists Well Received at The Kennedy Center

Cuban artists shsre performance with actors from Salzburg (Mozart’s Austrian birthplace). (Photo taken from www.kennedy-center.org).

The performance by Cuban dancers, actors and musicians of a fresh version of the opera The Mercy of Tito, by Austrian Wolfgang Amadeus Mozart, at the Kennedy Center for the Performing Arts in Washington D.C., was praised with excellent reviews in the specialized media.

According to a press release, the reviews and criticism received by the show, confirmed to its protagonists the positive reception of the

performance, premiered at the opening of the Mozart-Havana Festival last October and presented on February 13, 14 and 15 at the Eisenhower Theatre of that colossal American cultural center.

For the Broadway World site the performance was an “interesting trilingual experience” due to the combination of recitals in Spanish,

Italian arias and an English translation of what was happening on the

stage, while praising the performance of the Caribbean soloists.

For its part, the Washington Classical Review highlighted the performance directed by National Theatre Prize winner Carlos Diaz and the scenery by Raul Valdes (Raupa), and presented a more focused view of the musical aspects of the play, emphasizing the performance of clarinetist Jose Ernesto Rodriguez Delgado.

According to the press release, the challenge of staging some 70 people, combining different languages and artistic expressions with an attractive visual appearance, and submitting the result to the consideration of a knowledgeable audience, was successful, and the cheers, good reviews and satisfaction of the artists are still there to prove it.