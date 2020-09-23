Cuban Health Authorities Call to Raise Individual Responsibility

Durán: Covid-19 has a high transmissibility, it is still a disease that has no cure. (Photo taken from PL).

The head of Epidemiology of the Cuban Ministry of Public Health (MINSAP), Francisco Duran, called once again to increase individual responsibility in the face of the mounting cases of Covid-19 in Cuba in recent days.

The expert spoke of the great efforts being made by the health and government authorities during the daily press conference to update on the situation of the pandemic in the national territory, but in insisted that each person has control of the pandemic in their hands if they act carefully.



‘Covid-19 has a high transmissibility, it is still a disease that has no cure and the vaccine, if all goes well, will be ready for next year. Controlling the pandemic in the country is in our hands,’ he warned.



MINSAP reported on Wednesday 48 new Covid-19 cases and one deceased, with another 76 people having been medically discharged.



Duran lamented the death of a man from the central province of Ciego de Avila, aged 84, who was already suffering from a number of comorbidities before becoming infected with the coronavirus.



Thus the total of deaths due to the pandemic in the country reaches 118.



‘With the 48 new cases confirmed (on Tuesday), Cuba accumulates 5,270 people who have suffered from SARS-CoV-2 and thus the incidence rate of the country per 100,000 inhabitants is currently 7.86,’ the expert indicated.