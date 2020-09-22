Cuban FM Participates in UN High Level Meeting

The United States systematically violates the human rights of the Cuban people, Rodríguez said. (Photo: Cubadebate).

After 75 years of signing the United Nations Charter, it is urgent to reaffirm our commitment to the principles of international law and the strengthening of multilateralism, cooperation with international organizations and the empowerment of this General Assembly, Bruno Rodriguez Parrilla, Cuban foreign minister, said during his speech at the 75th session of the United Nations General Assembly (UNGA 75).



Rodriguez Parrilla referred to the threat that the United States represents to multilateralism and international law, as well as to the danger it poses to international peace and security.

The United States fosters conflicts, unconventional and commercial wars, and imposes severe unilateral coercive measures and squanders – in its arms race – resources that are indispensable for the sustainable development of our nations, while it refuses to cooperate in confronting the multiple crises generated by the devastating COVID-19, he pointed out.



It ignores important agreements on environmental, disarmament and arms control issues and abandons international forums such as the World Health Organization, UNESCO or the Human Rights Council, the Cuban diplomat added.



The Cuban official highlighted negative actions of the mentioned world

power, such as the opposition to the solution of the Israeli-Palestinian

conflict, and the proposal of the so-called Deal of the Century, which threatens the future of the State of Palestine, in the pre-1967 borders and with East Jerusalem as its capital.



He mentioned the situation with the people of Puerto Rico who are denied the right to self-determination and independence, and recalled that the United States meddles in the internal affairs of dozens of UN member states, as well as threatening those it accuses of influencing its corrupt electoral system, using fear and repeated lies as weapons in its dishonest media and disinformation strategy.



The United States systematically violates the human rights of the Cuban people, by tightening the economic, commercial and financial blockade and its extraterritorial character, the Cuban foreign minister concluded.