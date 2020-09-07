Cuban FM Highlights Importance of Joint Action against COVID-19

In Cuba it is an obligation to wear face due to the risk of the pandemic. (Photo: Vicente Brito / Escambray).

Bruno Rodriguez, Cuba’s Minister of Foreign Affairs, highlighted on Twitter today the importance of the joint action of the people and the Government in the confrontation with COVID-19.

Rodriguez pointed out that individual responsibility and social discipline will guarantee success in the battle against the current pandemic.

“The joint action of the people and the government is essential in confronting COVID-19. Appropriate measures for each territory, depending on its epidemiological situation, support the decisions taken. Individual responsibility and social discipline will guarantee its success,” he tweeted.

Cuba surpassed the seven thousand daily samples analyzed to detect COVID-19 last Sunday, in a great effort of the different molecular biology laboratories in the national territory.

According to Francisco Duran, National Director of Epidemiology, 7 164 PCR (polymerase chain reaction) tests were processed yesterday in real time, resulting in 43 positive for the SARS-CoV-2 coronavirus, which causes the infectious disease.

Dr. Duran mourned the death of a 54-year-old patient from the province of Ciego de Ávila, who had a very rapid development of the disease.

Cuba now accumulates 102 deaths and has a fatality rate of 2.34 percent, lower than that of the Americas and the world, in both cases above three percent.