Cuban Athlete Joins International Weightlifting Federation’s Commission

Marina Rodriguez has represented Cuba in different international events. (Photo: Roberto Morejón).

The International Weightlifting Federation (IWF) announced that Cuban Marina Rodriguez was among the members of its Interim Athletes Commission, amidst an improvement in the inclusion of athletes in the leadership of weightlifting.

Rodriguez, 25, makes history as the leading athlete in initiating weightlifting in the women’s division in Cuba.

The athlete, who is from Havana in the 64-kilogram weight division, was runner-up in the Pan American Games in Toronto, Canada, in 2015, and gold and silver medalist in the Central American and Caribbean Games in Barranquilla, Colombia, in 2018.

According to the statement on the IWF’s official website, the commission will be chaired by Sarah Davies from the UK.

Five male and five female athletes were chosen, one man and one woman from each continent.