Cuba with Limited Indigenous Transmission of COVID-19

The President called on law enforcement authorities to increase their vigilance against those who violate preventive measures adopted. (Photo: Estudios Revolución).

Cuba has gone into an indigenous epidemic phase limited due to a few positive cases to Covid-19 that have not been linked to foreigners or Cuban travelers from abroad, announced Health Minister Dr. José Ángel Portal.

The announcement was made at a special meeting of the Cabinet headed by President Miguel Diaz-Canel on Monday evening, who daily chairs ministerial assessment on the state of the desease in the island.



Prime Minister Manuel Marrero announced new measures such as the suspension of alcoholic drink dispensing in cafés and restaurants, and those diners who remain open will only sell food to take away to avoid concentration of people in one place.



President Miguel Díaz-Canel harshly censured a group of residents of the town of Florencia, central province of Ciego de Ávila, who held a party and 12 got infected with SARS-Cov-2 virus.



He called them highly irresponsible for doing a party when social gatherings had been prohibited. The President called on law enforcement authorities to increase their vigilance against those who violate preventive measures adopted.



The dignitary urged the population to rigorous in abiding by the measures taken to wipe out the lethal virosis from the country.



Cuba has till Monday 355 Covid-19 sick people under treatment in hospitals, 340 of them are responding well and progressing favorably, while 12 are in critical conditions and three in serious conditions.



In all, 396 had tested positive to SARS-Cov-2, 27 have been cured and discharged from hospital, 11 have passed away and three foreign patients have been evacuated.