Cuba Closely Watching Development of Weather Event

The active tropical system could become a tropical cyclone on Monday.

The Forecast Center of the Cuban Institute of Meteorology maintains surveillance on the trajectory and future development of a cyclonic event that could affect the region.



Miriam Teresita Llanes, head of the Institute’s Weather Forecast Center, told Prensa Latina that the phenomenon could be felt in the next 24 to 36 hours in Cuba’s western region, including Isla de la Juventud special municipality.



The active tropical wave in central Caribbean Sea won in organization on Sunday and it could become a tropical cyclone today, Llanes said.



She —quoted by Granma newspaper—, explained that if the cyclonic event reaches the tropical storm phase, it would be called Delta and would be the 25th of the season (June-November) in the Atlantic basin.



The cyclonic event is currently moving near west-northwest through the seas west of Jamaica, the expert noted.



The hurricane season began on June 1 and ends on November 30. In this sense, the World Meteorological Organization recommended to closely follow October, which is a very active month in this geographical area.