Cuba-USA Relations Can Have a Better Future, Cuban Ambassador

Reception held in Washington on the occasion of Cuba’s National Day. (Photo taken from http://misiones.minrex.gob.cu/en).

Jose Ramon Cabañas, Cuban ambassador to the United States, stressed in Washington that bilateral relations can have a better future, in which their differences are discussed.

The diplomat said that the US administration, in power since January 20, 2017, is determined to destroy the achievements of the Cuban Revolution of more than 60 years, Prensa Latina reported.

Despite this reality, we continue committing ourselves to a future that only belongs to our people, noted Cabañas when speaking at the celebration of Cuba’s National Day, held at the Cuban embassy in Washington.

Cabañas stated that it is crazy to say that the current American policy is aimed at supporting the Cubans, when they try to deprive them of oil, gas, food, medicines and basic services.

He added the goal has been the same since the revolutionary victory on January 1, 1959, and is simply to overthrow a model that offers a different social and political perspective to people living in the Western Hemisphere.

That policy has failed before, and will fail again, Cabañas emphasized to diplomats, businessmen, friends of Cuba and Cubans living in the United States.