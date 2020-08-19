Cuba to Start Trials of Vaccine Candidate against COVID-19

The vaccines so far developed by the Finlay Vaccine Institute have solved health problems in Cuba and worldwide.

Cuba must conclude early 2021 the clinical trials of Soberana 01, a vaccine candidate to fight Covid-19, a disease that is currently affecting the world and has killed thousands of people globally.



The Center for State Control of Medicines, Equipment and Medical Devices (CECMED) approved to submit to Phase I/II studies a prophylactic drug to fight the SARS-CoV-2 coronavirus, developed by the Finlay Vaccine Institute.



This process will begin on August 24 and will conclude on January 11, 2021, according to the website of the Cuban Public Registry of Clinical Trials.



The research to develop the vaccine covers 676 people between the ages of 19 and 80 and it will be ‘randomized, controlled, adaptive and multicenter. Its aim is to assess the safety, reactogenicity and immunogenicity of the vaccine candidate in a two-dose scheme.’



According to the publication, the results of that trial would be available on February 1 to be published on February 15.



On Tuesday, Cuban President Miguel Diaz-Canel confirmed the progress of the Cuban project and showed confidence in the response of the national science to prevent the spread of the novel coronavirus.