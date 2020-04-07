Cuba reports the number of COVID-19 positive cases for a day

COVID-19 has been already declared as a pandemic by the World Health Organization (WHO).

On Monday Cuba reported the highest figure of COVID-19 positive cases for a day, with 46, bringing to 396 the number of diagnoses made on the island. All patients were Cuban nationals.

Updating media outlets on developments of the new coronavirus in Cuba on Tuesday, the head of Epidemiology at the Ministry of Public Health, Dr. Francisco Duran, also announced two deaths. One 101-year-old female patient from Havana and one 68-year-old male patient from Holguin province, bringing to 11 the total of fatalities resulting from the disease.

Duran also informed about the recovery of 23 patients who had tested positive. They will remain at home under observation by local health personnel for 2 more weeks.

Since the first case of the disease was diagnosed on March 11, Cuba reports 396 COVID-19 cases, 11 deaths, 27 people recovered, and 3 repatriations.

The latest evacuation took place on Monday. A 57-year-old Canadian patient, the first case reported in the eastern province of Holguin was discharged after fully recovering and was flown back to Canada.