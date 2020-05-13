Cuba Reports Lowest Number of COVID-19 Cases since March 22

No COVID-19 cases were reported in Sancti Spiritus on May 12th. (Photo: Vicente Brito / Escambray).

The National Director of Epidemiology of the Cuban Ministry of Public Health, Dr. Francisco Duran, reported that there were 6 new cases of COVID-19, for a total of 1,783 positive cases across the island.

During his daily press briefing held Wednesday morning, Dr. Duran said that over the past 24 hours — up to 12 midnight Tuesday night — unfortunately, one patient died from the coronavirus. There is a total of 79 who have died from COVID-19 in Cuba.

To date, 1,326 patients have recovered — with an additional 49 released from hospitals during the day on Tuesday.