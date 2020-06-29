Cuba Reports Eight New COVID-19 Cases, Cero Deaths and Ten Discharges

Of the 2 340 patients diagnosed so far, 41 are hospitalized at the moment

Radio Havana Cuba

29 June, 2020

To date 2,211 patients have recovered.

The National Director of Epidemiology of the Cuban Ministry of Public Health, Dr. Francisco Duran, reported that there were eight new cases detected of COVID-19, for a total of 2,340 positive cases across the island.  

During his daily press briefing held Monday morning, Dr. Duran said that over the past 24 hours — up to 12 midnight Sunday night — fortunately, no patients died from the coronavirus.  A total of 86 patients have died in Cuba over the past several months.

To date, 2 211 patients have recovered — with 10 patients released from hospitalization during the day on Sunday.

