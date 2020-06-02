Cuba Reports 9 New COVID-19 Cases Over the Past 24 Hours

The National Director of Epidemiology of the Cuban Ministry of Public Health, Dr. Francisco Duran, reported that there were 9 new cases of COVID-19, for a total of 2,092 positive cases across the island.

During his daily press briefing held Tuesday morning, Dr. Duran said that over the past 24 hours —up to 12 midnight Monday night— fortunately, no patients died from the coronavirus. A total of 83 patients have died from COVID-19 in Cuba over the past several months.

To date, 1,827 patients have recovered — with 1 patient released from hospitalization during the day on Monday.