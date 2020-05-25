Cuba Reports 6 COVID-19 New Cases over the Last 24 Hours

Radio Havana Cuba

25 May, 2020

A total of 82 patients have died from COVID-19 in Cuba over the past several months.

The National Director of Epidemiology of the Cuban Ministry of Public Health, Dr. Francisco Duran, reported that there were 6 new cases of COVID-19, for an total of 1,947 positive cases across the island.  

During his daily press briefing held Monday morning, Dr. Duran said that over the past 24 hours — up to 12 midnight Sunday night — fortunately, no patients died from the coronavirus.  A total of 82 patients have died from COVID-19 in Cuba over the past several months.

To date, 1,704 patients have recovered — with an additional 15 patients released from hospitals during the day on Sunday.

