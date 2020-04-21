Cuba Reports 52 New COVID-19 Cases; Infected People Total 1 137

Cuban scientific community continues to work in the production of drugs and equipment.

The National Director of Epidemiology of the Cuban Ministry of Public Health, Dr. Francisco Duran, reported that there were 50 new cases of COVID-19, for a total of 1,137 positive cases across the island.



During his daily press briefing held Tuesday morning, Duran said that over the past 24 hours — up to 12 midnight Monday night — unfortunately, two patients died from the coronavirus. There is now a total of 38 who have died from COVID-19 in Cuba.

To date, 309 patients have recovered — with an additional 23 released from hospitals on Monday.