Cuba Reports 52 New COVID-19 Cases; Infected People Total 1 137

The National Director of Epidemiology of the Cuban Ministry of Public Health, Dr. Francisco Duran, reported that there were 50 new cases of COVID-19, for a total of 1,137 positive cases across the island.
During his daily press briefing held Tuesday morning, Duran said that over the past 24 hours — up to 12 midnight Monday night — unfortunately, two patients died from the coronavirus. There is now a total of 38 who have died from COVID-19 in Cuba.
To date, 309 patients have recovered — with an additional 23 released from hospitals on Monday.