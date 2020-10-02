Cuba Reports 48 New Cases of COVID-19

Forty-three of the new positive cases were Cubans and the five others were foreigners living in the country.

The Cuban health ministry reported today 48 new positive cases of SARS-CoV-2, coronavirus that causes COVID-19, for a total of 5,718 in the country.

Forty-three of the positive cases were Cubans and the five others were

foreigners living in the country; 44 of them are contacts of previously

confirmed cases and the source of infection was not yet identified in four others, while 38 patients were asymptomatic when tested.

516 people remain admitted in hospitals as confirmed cases, 510 of them show a stable clinical evolution and there are 5 in serious and 1 in critical conditions; Cuba totals 122 deaths (none yesterday), two evacuees and 5,078 discharges (156 yesterday).