Cuba Reports 170 People with COVID-19, Second Local Transmission

Cuban health authorities reported on Monday 31 new cases of CovId-19 in the last 24 hours, bringing to 170 the cases of the disease in the country.

Of the cases, 29 are Cuban nationals and two foreigners. One is a 4-year-old American boy who was visiting his grandparents in Bayamo, Granma province. The second is a Chinese citizen who works in the Mariel Development Zone and was in direct contact with a previously confirmed case.

Speaking at the daily briefing on the pandemics in the island, the Chief of Epidemiology at the Ministry of Public Health, Dr. Francisco Duran, also announced a death, a 63-year-old patient of Ciego de Avila province, with antecedents of high blood pressure and diabetes, who had been in contact with two Spanish visitors.

Since the first reported case on March 11, this is the fourth death attributed to the Covid-19 in Cuba. One patient was evacuated, and four have recovered and released from hospitals.

The health official added that currently, there are 2,681 patients hospitalized, of them 1010 are suspects of carrying the coronavirus.

Of the 161 confirmed cases hospitalized, 153 are in stable condition, 3 in critical, and 5 in serious condition.

Dr. Duran added that there was a second case of local transmission. It was reported in the Camilo Cienfuegos community in Consolacion del Sur, in Pinar del Rio Province. A couple who had traveled to Cancun, Mexico, tested positive and had three secondary cases.

Meanwhile, the arrival of international flights continued diminishing. Only five international flights arrived on Sunday, bringing 92 nationals and taking 560 people out of the country.

Dr. Duran cautioned about the presence of people on the streets and insisted on the need to stay at home, as the primary precaution not to get infected with the lethal coronavirus.