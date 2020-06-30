Cuba President Recalls Fidel Castro’s Historic Speech to Intellectuals

Cuban Revolution historic leader Fidel Castro Ruz. (Photo: Granma).

Cuban President Miguel Díaz-Canel recalled this Tuesday the words of the historic leader of exercising the cultural policy of the Cuban Revolution,” with the labels #SomosCuba and #SomosContinuidad.

That speech became the founding platform of cultural policy and the National Union of Writers and Artists (UNEAC) was born just a few weeks after this meeting with the intellectual vanguard.

As part of the celebrations for the date, Tuesday afternoon there will be a virtual panel entitled “59 Years of Words to the Intellectuals: Defending the Revolution is Defending Culture,” which will be broadcast on television and profiles on the networks of the Ministry of Culture.

The meeting will feature relevant personalities who will evoke and contextualize in the contemporary world the validity of this speech by Fidel Castro.