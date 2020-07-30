Cuba President Pays Tribute to Martyrs of the Revolution

The martyrs were honored with wreaths from Raul Castro and Miguel Díaz-Canel. (Photo: ACN).

The President of Cuba, Miguel Díaz-Canel Bermúdez, paid tribute to the martyrs of the country on Thursday.

The president recalled on Twitter the assassination of the young revolutionaries Frank Pais and Raul Pujol in Santiago de Cuba on July 30, 1957.

#30Julio, a sad day in #Cuba's memory. #FrankPaís and Raúl Pujo are killed in #SantiagoDeCuba. The rebel city wears 26 and sings the anthem of Bayamo. #Today is #DíaDeLosMártires. Honor to those who only had their young and promising lives and they gave them to the Homeland. pic.twitter.com/yo2Bc368Ec — Miguel Díaz-Canel Bermúdez (@DiazCanelB) July 30, 2020

“July 30, a sad day in the memory of Cuba. Frank Pais and Raul Pujol were murdered in Santiago de Cuba. The rebel city dressed in July 26 uniform and sings the Bayamo hymn. Today is Martyrs’ Day. Honor to those who only had their young and promising lives and gave them to the Homeland,” the head of state wrote.

Frank País, a teacher, was one of the leaders of the July 26 Movement led by Fidel Castro, fighting against Fulgencio Batista’s tyranny.

The date of the murder of both young men was declared as Cuba’s Martyrs of the Revolutions’ Day.