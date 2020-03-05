Cuba President Highlights Legacy of Commander Hugo Chavez

Chavez’s personality still transcends for being one of the promoters of Latin American integration. (Photo: Cubasi).

Cuba President Miguel Diaz-Canel highlighted on social media the legacy of Hugo Chavez, demonstrated in the great achievements and major changes made in Venezuela.

On the occasion of the seventh anniversary of his death, the Cuban leader said on Twitter that Hugo Chavez is the dignity of a whole people, because during the 14 years he led the Bolivarian process, pushed forward the South American country.

The successful revolutionary process led by Commander-President Hugo Chavez Frias gave hope to millions of people in Latin America and the Caribbean and also spread to millions of people in the world.

Beloved, admired and respected, Chavez changed the Venezuelan situation and aimed at building a socialism, which he called the one of the 21st century, in pursuit of justice and equality, which would remove injustices and abuses of capitalism which make the vast majority of the people suffer.

The Bolivarian Commander reduced poverty, opened the doors of education to hundreds of thousands of Venezuelans from the beginning of a literacy program with the Robinson Mission and the “Yo, si puedo” (“Yes, I can”) method to the broad road of the universities and the Alma Mater Mission.

Extreme poverty was practically eradicated from Venezuela and under his leadership, it became the country in Latin America with the least inequality and the fairest distribution of wealth, recognized by the World Bank and the United Nations Development Program.