Cuba President Calls for Responsibility during Festivities

Díaz-Canel made the call during the meeting of the temporary working group for the prevention of the pandemic. (Photo taken from RHC).

Cuban President Miguel Díaz-Canel called for an increase in social responsibility and health and hygiene measures during the end of the year festivities given the upsurge of Covid-19.

The rise in cases of SARS-CoV-2 in the country is related to the behavior of people, particularly travelers from abroad, the President said at the meeting of the temporary working group for the prevention of the pandemic.

For his part, the Minister of Public Health, Jose Angel Portal, explained that the previous week the island reported the highest number of new infections since the beginning of the disease.

During the current month, the average number of cases per day is 108.6, representing an increase of 125.3 percent concerning November, said the minister.

In that period, 1,345 imported cases were diagnosed, representing 47.6 percent of all patients, and 1,479 were native, most of them related to people arriving from other countries.