Cuba Pays Posthumous Tribute to Eusebio Leal

Eusebio Leal died last July 31 in Havana, at the age of 77, due to a painful illness. (Photo: ACN).

Residents of Havana city expressed on Friday their affection and gratitude to the late historian of Havana, Eusebio Leal, in a posthumous tribute at the Hall of the Lost Steps at Cuba’s National Capitol Building.

In a large popular demonstration, Cuba’s people have been arriving to pay tribute in fair recognition of his imperishable work.

The urn with ashes of the distinguished researcher rests next to the Cuban flag and floral offerings of the leader of the Communist Party of Cuba, Army General Raúl Castro; the President of the Republic Miguel Díaz-Canel; the National Assembly of the People’s Power and in the name of the Cuban people.

Meanwhile, a long line of people walked past the urn, showing their respect, admiration, and sorrow for Leal’s physical departure.

The funeral honors, postponed after his death due to the requirements imposed by the Covid-19, the burial of his remains will take place on Friday in a private ceremony at the Convent of San Francisco de Asís, following the wish of his loved ones.

On that day, the Official Farewell is scheduled with the presence of leaders of the Party, the State, and the Government, representatives of the mass organizations, guests of the Office of the Historian, and other personalities and friends.

Eusebio Leal died last July 31 in this capital, at the age of 77, due to a painful illness.

His loss caused a wide repercussion in the country and the world. It derived a unanimous recognition for his contributions to the culture since his work was transcendental for the conservation of the legacy of illustrious figures of the Caribbean nation and Latin America.

Governors, academics, historians, artists, intellectuals, and guild leaders regretted the passing of the Doctor of Historical Sciences and Master of Archaeological Sciences. awarded with honors in several nations.





