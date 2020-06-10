Cuba Mourns Death of Rosita Fornés

“On the stage I lived the happiest moments of my life, my audience always welcomed me with love”, she once said.

Rosalía Palet Bonavía, known in Cuba and the world as Rosita Fornés, passed away on Tuesday in Miami at 04:07 a.m. at the age of 97.

Born in New York to Spanish parents, Fornés was the queen of performing arts in Cuba, the artist’s official Facebook page says. The Cuban Culture Ministry FB page also adds that Cuba’s 2001 National Theater Award, which also took home other high distinctions and recognitions, will always be remembered by her audience and fans around the whole world and, especially, by the people of Cuba. ‘We give our condolences to family, friends and her extensive audience.’

‘On the stage I lived the happiest moments of my life, my audience always welcomed me with love. That is the best recognition for an artist. Thank you! ’ She commented some time ago in an interview.