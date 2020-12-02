Cuba Marks Revolutionary Armed Forces Day

Author: LAZ

Cuba celebrates Wednesday the Day of the Revolutionary Armed Forces (FAR), and the 64th anniversary of the landing of the Granma yacht that started the guerrilla fight against Fulgencio Batista’s dictatorship (1952-1959).

On December 2, 1956, 82 combatants led by Fidel Castro landed in eastern Cuba after setting sail on November 25 from the Mexican port of Tuxpan.

After being surprised and dispersed by the troops of Batista’s army, the group of young people regrouped and formed the Rebel Army’s nucleus that fought the dictatorship in the mountains of the east of the island until the revolutionary triumph of January 1, 1959.

The historiography records the moment of the reencounter at Cinco Palmas, in the Sierra Maestra, when Fidel Castro, upon gathering 12 combatants and seven rifles, he exclaimed: ‘Now we have won the war,’ as an expression of faith in victory.

In honor of that epic, the Revolutionary Armed Forces were founded on that day 1961.