Cuba Int. Tourism Fair to be Held Next Year

The International Tourism Fair (FitCuba) will be held in Varadero. (Photo taken from http://www.tvyumuri.icrt.cu).

Cuban Prime Minister Manuel Marrero said that the International Tourism Fair (FitCuba) will be postponed to May 2021.



Marrero confirmed that the fair, the major tourism event in the country, will be held in Varadero beach, some 140 kilometers east of Havana, a region that he toured last Saturday as part of a visit to western province of Matanzas.



During his stay in Matanzas, the prime minister reviewed the progress of the economic and social promotion strategy, food production and tourism, according to Cuban television.



Marrero also chaired the virtual meeting of the Temporary Working Group for the prevention and fight against Covid-19, at which the situation of the pandemic in the country was assessed.