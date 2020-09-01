Cuba Indentifies 33 New People Infected with SARS-CoV-2

New measures have been adopted in Havana in order to stop the spread of COVID-19. (Photo: Ariel Ley Royero / ACN).

The Cuban health ministry reported 33 new positive cases of SARS-CoV-2, coronavirus that causes COVID-19, for a total of 4 065 in the country.

By the close of Aug 31; 1 206 patients remain in hospitals for clinical epidemiological surveillance while many other people are being monitored in their homes by the Primary Health Care.

All the new cases are Cubans, 27 of them are contacts of previously confirmed cases and the source of infection was not yet identified in 6 others, while 28 patients were asymptomatic when tested.

573 patients remain admitted in hospitals as confirmed cases, 548 of them show a stable clinical evolution and there are 19 in serious and 6 in critical conditions; Cuba totals 95 deaths (one yesterday), two evacuees and

3 395 discharges (17 yesterday).