Cuba Identifies 61 New People Infected with COVID-19

Strict measures have been adopted in Cabaiguán, the most COVID-19 effected municipality in Sancti Spiritus. (Photo: Karel López Duardo).

Cuba’s Minister of Public Health, José Angel Portal Miranda, reported Wednesday morning that 61 new cases of COVID-19 were confirmed, for a cumulative total of 457 positive patients in the country.

Speaking on Cuban radio and television, the health minister said that 1,187 samples were studied on Tuesday, for a total of 9,410. According to the report, of the 457 diagnosed with the disease, 400 show stable clinical evolution.

Jose Angel Portal Miranda announced that the number of deaths in the past 24 hours increased by one — to a total of 12. He also noted that there are currently six local transmission events: Pinar del Río, Ciego de Ávila, Havana, Camaguey, Holguín, and Matanzas. Between all of them there are 48 confirmed cases and 512 cases of contacts.