Cuba Identifies 47 New Cases Infected with COVID-19

The National Director of Epidemiology of the Cuban Ministry of Public Health, Dr. Francisco Duran, reported 47 new cases detected yesterday of COVID-19, for a total of 3 093 positive cases across the island.

During his daily press briefing held Tuesday morning, Dr. Duran said that over the past 24 hours — up until 12 midnight Monday night — fortunately, no patients died from the coronavirus. A total of 88 patients have died in Cuba over the past months.

To date, 1 049 patients have been admitted to hospitals for clinical epidemiological surveillance, of which 28 are under surveillance, 490 suspected of the virus and 531 confirmed cases. Another 11 345 people are being monitored at home by doctors and nurses.

A total of 4 054 were studied, resulting in 47 positive samples. Cuba has now accumulated 305 652 samples taken and 3 093 positive samples (1.01%).