Cuba Fails to Qualify for Tokyo 2020 Olympic Games

Cuba defeated Mexico in the qualifying tournament, but it was not enough to qualify for the Olympics. (Photo taken from rhc.cu).

Cuba defeated Mexico at the close of the 2020 NORCECA men’s volleyball Olympic qualifier based in Vancouver, Canada, where the hosts earned the solo berth to the Tokyo 2020 Olympic Games.

According to the website of the contest, Cubans won 3-1 (26-28, 25-20, 25-20 and 25-21), with highlight for Miguel Angel Lopez, top scorer of the match with 21 points.

Jesus Herrrera (17), Osniel Melgarejo (15) and Robertlandy Simon (15) also stood out for the winning side, while Daniel Vargas (15) and Gonzalo Ruiz (11) excelled for the losers.

With this result, Cuba finished second in the standings, with 3-0 and 3-1 wins over Puerto Ricans and Mexicans, respectively, and a tight 2-3 loss to Canadians.

In the other match of the third and final day, Canada beat Puerto Rico 3-0 (25-21, 25-15 and 25-15).

Thus, Canada gained the ticket to Tokyo 2020 Olympics for the NORCECA area with 13 points and three victories, followed by Cuba (11 / 2-1), Puerto Rico (5 / 1-2) and Mexico (1 / 0-3), in that order.