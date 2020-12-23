Cuba Faced with Worse COVID-19 Situation since March

Conditions are favorable in Cuba for an upward trend in the coming days with the increase of visitors from abroad.

Cuba is reporting its most complex epidemiological situation in nine months of Covid-19 while showing progress in four vaccination candidates. It is also extending the use of the antiviral Nasaferón.

During a meeting with scientists, President Miguel Díaz-Canel knew the positive impact of Nasaferón use (a nasal version of Interferon alpha 2-b) in health personnel in the red line and older adults’ homes, for which he indicated to extend its application to other vulnerable groups.

The specialists and experts’ meeting took place the day the island reported the highest number of cases in a day, 142 and 1041 positive patients hospitalized, the highest number ever for a day.

Health authorities are attributing this spike to contagion from people coming from abroad.

According to the dean of the Faculty of Mathematics and Computing of the University of Havana, Raúl Ghinovart, conditions are favorable for an upward trend in the coming days due to new visitors’ arrival in the country.

In the expert’s opinion, it is necessary to assume a new normality when dealing with people coming from abroad and respect hygienic measures and the established quarantine.

Regarding the vaccination candidates (Sovereign 01, Sovereign 02, Abdala, and Mambisa), the specialists said that Sovereign 02 is the candidate with the most progress.

As part of the temporary workgroup meeting, the Minister of Public Health, Jose Angel Portal, pointed out that Havana presents a complex scenario with 186 cloisters, 144 of them caused by imported cases.

The authorities established an epidemiological alert for Artemisa and Mayabeque due to the high incidence of cases in those provinces. With that behavior, the west of the country remains with the most critical epidemiological situation at the national level.