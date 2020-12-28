Cuba Expresses Regrets for Armando Manzanero Passing



Armando Manzanero, winner of the Billboard Lifetime Achievement Award. (Photo taken from www.billboard.com).

Cuban Ambassador to Mexico Pedro Nuñez Mosquera expressed his sorrow at the death of renowned Mexican composer, musician, and singer Armando Manzanero.

“Our deepest condolences to the family and friends of Maestro Armando Manzanero. A great loss for the Mexican and universal culture. He is one of those men whose work will endure for ages. May he rest in peace,” the Ambassador wrote on Twitter.

The death of the renowned singer in the early morning of this Monday at 85 years of age by COVID-19 occurred on Monday’s early hours.

“Armando Manzanero was a sensitive man, he was a man of the people, that’s why I’m very sorry for his death […] Our embrace for this loss so regrettable for the artistic world, and Mexico,” said the Mexican president Andres Manuel Lopez Obrador when he announced the news, during his usual morning press conference.

Manzanero is widely considered the premier Mexican romantic composer and one of the most successful composers of Latin America.