Cuba: Esteban Lazo Meets with Members of European Parliament Delegation

The delegation will also exchange with authorities from the National Association of Cuban Writers and Artists

Cuban News Agency

27 February, 2020

Esteban Lazo during a meeting with social democrat representatives of the European parliament
The European visitors represent the progressive alliance of socialists and democrats. (Photo: Ariel Ley Royero / ACN).

Esteban Lazo, president of the National Assembly of People’s Power (ANPP by its Spanish acronym) received a Social Democrat delegation from the European parliament at the Havana Capitol.

Representing the Progressive Alliance of Socialists and Democrats, the seven guests led by Iratxe Garcia, president of the group, were first received by Ana Maria Mari Machado, vice president of the ANPP, who accompanied them on a tour through the Capitol.

The delegation will have an intense agenda until February 29; including a visit to the special school Solidaridad con Panama and the National Center for Sex Education, as well as meetings with officials from the Central Committee of the Cuban Communist Party and the Ministry of Foreign Affairs.

The delegation will also hold exchanges with authorities from the National Association of Cuban Writers and Artists and the Ministry of Science, Technology and the Environment, and with representatives of Cuban civil society, as well as a visit to Mariel Special Development Zone, in Artemisa province (western Cuba), to Valle de Viñales, in Pinar del Rio, and the enjoyment of a performance by the National Ballet of Cuba.

It is also composed of Javi Lopez, co-president of the European-Latin American Parliamentary Assembly (EUROLAT), Kati Piri, vice president of the Alliance, Laura Ballarin, head of the cabinet, advisors Eduardo Blanco and David Capezzuto, and assistant Victoria Martin de la Torre.

